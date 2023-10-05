© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Radio Kitchen

Favorite Fall Cupcakes

By Al Spoler,
Jerry Pellegrino
Published October 5, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT
Cupcakes by Georgetown Cupcake.
Cupcakes by Georgetown Cupcake.

Okay, so the kids have been back in school for a few weeks and the thrill has rubbed off and now they're kinda bored with the whole thing. So that means it's time to break out the big old mixing bowl and get the young un's to help whip up a bunch of cupcakes. And Chef Jerry Pellegrino, I doubt there is anything that brings out more of a kid's creativity than making cupcakes.

Jerry has some general tips about baking cupcakes that should be gospel to all your young trainees. Here they are:

1. Follow the Recipe!

2. Room temperature ingredients – here’s a great explanation why

https://sallysbakingaddiction.com/baking-basics-room-temperature-ingredients/

 3. Don’t over mix and certainly don’t under mix!

4. Fill pans accordingly

5. Don’t bake on the convection setting

6. Use an oven thermometer.

7. Allow to cool completely before icing

As far as cupcake mold go, Jerry prefers to go without the little paper cups. If you can get your hands on no-stick cupcakes molds, that's a great way to go. Just go to Amazon and search for silicon non-stick molds. Easy to find.

Jerry found a website that has dozens of cupcake recipes and ideas.

 Here it is:

The Pioneer Woman.com. Another site also features tons of ideas: Insanely Good Recipes.com

Radio Kitchen
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Jerry Pellegrino
Executive Chef Jerry Pellegrino of Corks restaurant is fascinated by food and wine, and the way they work in harmony on the palate. His understanding of the two goes all the way to the molecular level, drawing on his advanced education in molecular biology. His cuisine is simple and surprising, pairing unexpected ingredients together to work with Corks' extensive wine offerings.
See stories by Jerry Pellegrino