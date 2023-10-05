Favorite Fall Cupcakes

Okay, so the kids have been back in school for a few weeks and the thrill has rubbed off and now they're kinda bored with the whole thing. So that means it's time to break out the big old mixing bowl and get the young un's to help whip up a bunch of cupcakes. And Chef Jerry Pellegrino, I doubt there is anything that brings out more of a kid's creativity than making cupcakes.

Jerry has some general tips about baking cupcakes that should be gospel to all your young trainees. Here they are:

1. Follow the Recipe!

2. Room temperature ingredients – here’s a great explanation why

https://sallysbakingaddiction.com/baking-basics-room-temperature-ingredients/

3. Don’t over mix and certainly don’t under mix!

4. Fill pans accordingly

5. Don’t bake on the convection setting

6. Use an oven thermometer.

7. Allow to cool completely before icing

As far as cupcake mold go, Jerry prefers to go without the little paper cups. If you can get your hands on no-stick cupcakes molds, that's a great way to go. Just go to Amazon and search for silicon non-stick molds. Easy to find.

Jerry found a website that has dozens of cupcake recipes and ideas.

Here it is:

The Pioneer Woman.com. Another site also features tons of ideas: Insanely Good Recipes.com