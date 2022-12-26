Holiday Pies and Tarts

At this festive time of year I bet half the world is just itching to get into the kitchen and bake something really good. This is season when all manner of specialty desserts come into play, and we end up using equipment and ingredients we won't touch for another 50 weeks. And Chef Jerry Pellegrino has a long list (which he's checking twice) of great baking ideas for the holidays.

Turkey & Cranberry Pot Pie with Sweet Potato Crust

Ingredients



4 cups Turkey meat, cooked and cubed



assorted cooked vegetables



½ cup dried cranberries rehydrated in chicken stock



8 Tablespoons butter



½ cup all-purpose flour



3 cups chicken stock



1 cup heavy cream



salt, pepper to taste



1 batch sweet potato pastry



Preheat the oven to 350 degrees

Place chicken and vegetables in a 4 quart baking dish.

In a sauté pan set over medium heat, melt the butter and stir in the flour. Cook for 3 minutes.

Whisk in the chicken stock and the cream. Season with salt and pepper.

Pour over the chicken and vegetables.

Roll out the pastry and fit it onto the top of the baking dish. Crimp the edges and poke three steam vents in the top of the pastry.

Bake until golden brown.

Sweet Potato Pie with Chocolate Covered Bacon

Ingredients

1/3 cup butter, softened

½ cup sugar

2 eggs, lightly beaten

¾ cup evaporated milk

2 cups mashed sweet potatoes

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon salt

1 unbaked pastry shell (9 inches)

In a bowl, cream butter and sugar. Add eggs; mix well. Add milk, sweet potatoes, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt; mix well. Pour into pie shell. Bake at 425° for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350°; bake 35-40 minutes longer or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool. Store in refrigerator. Yield: 6-8 servings.

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

Ingredients

½ (15-ounce) package refrigerated piecrusts



1 ½ cups chopped pecans



1 cup (6 ounces) semisweet chocolate morsels



1 cup dark corn syrup



½ cup granulated sugar



½ cup firmly packed brown sugar



1/4 cup bourbon or water



4 large eggs



¼ cup butter or margarine, melted



2 teaspoons cornmeal



2 teaspoons vanilla extract



½ teaspoon salt



Fit piecrust into a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate according to package directions; fold edges under, and crimp.

Sprinkle pecans and chocolate evenly onto bottom of piecrust; set aside.

Combine corn syrup and next 3 ingredients in a large saucepan, and bring to a boil over medium heat.

Cook, stirring constantly, 3 minutes. Remove from heat.

Whisk together eggs and next 4 ingredients. Gradually whisk about one-fourth hot mixture into egg mixture; add to remaining hot mixture, whisking constantly. Pour filling into prepared piecrust.

Bake at 325° for 55 minutes or until set; cool on wire rack

Traditional Apple Pie

Ingredients



1-1/2 to 1-3/4 lb. Cortland apples (about 4 medium)



1 lb. Granny Smith apples (about 2-1/2 medium)



2 tsp. fresh lemon juice



2/3 cup packed light brown sugar



1/4 cup plus 1 Tbs. granulated sugar



3 Tbs. cornstarch



½ tsp. ground cinnamon; more to taste



¼ tsp. kosher salt



1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg



1 large egg white



2 tsp. unsalted butter, softened, plus 1 Tbs. cold unsalted butter cut into small (1/4-inch) cubes



4 to 6 Tbs. all-purpose flour



Make the filling:

Peel the apples, cut each in half from top to bottom, remove the cores with a melon baller, and trim the ends with a paring knife. Lay the apples, cut side down, on a cutting board. Cut the Cortland apples (below left) crosswise into 3/4-inch pieces, and then halve each piece diagonally. Cut the Granny Smith apples (below right) crosswise into 1/4-inch slices, leaving them whole. Put the apples in a large bowl and toss with the lemon juice.

Combine the brown sugar, 1/4 cup of the granulated sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, kosher salt, and nutmeg in a small bowl. (Don’t add this to the fruit yet.)

In a small dish, lightly beat the egg white with 1 teaspoon water. Set aside.

Butter a 9-inch ovenproof glass (Pyrex) pie plate, including the rim, with the 2 tsp. of softened butter.

Rub 2 to 3 Tbs. of flour into the surface of a pastry cloth, forming a circle about 15 inches across, and also into a rolling pin stocking. If you don’t have a pastry cloth, rub the flour into a large, smooth-weave, cotton kitchen towel and use a floured rolling pin. Roll one of the disks of dough into a circle that’s 1/8 inch thick and about 15 inches across.

Lay the rolling pin across the upper third of the dough circle; lift the pastry cloth to gently drape the dough over the pin and then roll the pin toward you, wrapping the remaining dough loosely around it.

Hold the rolling pin over the near edge of the pie plate. Allowing for about a 1-inch overhang, unroll the dough away from you, easing it into the contours of the pan. If the dough isn’t centered in the pan, gently adjust it and then lightly press it into the pan. Take care not to stretch the dough. If it tears, simply press it back together—the dough is quite forgiving.

Brush the bottom and sides of the dough with a light coating of the egg-white wash (you won’t need all of it). Leaving a 1/4-inch overhang, cut around the edge of the dough with kitchen shears.

Combine the sugar mixture with the apples and toss to coat well. Mound the apples in the pie plate, rearranging the fruit as needed to make the pile compact. Dot the apples with the 1 Tbs. cold butter cubes.

Rub another 2 to 3 Tbs. flour into the surface of the pastry cloth and stocking. Roll the remaining dough into a circle that’s 1/8 inch thick and about 15 inches across. Use the rolling pin to move the dough. As you unroll the dough, center it on top of the apples. Place your hands on either side of the top crust of the pie and ease the dough toward the center, giving the dough plenty of slack. Leaving a 3/4-inch overhang, trim the top layer of dough around the rim of the pie plate. Fold the top layer of dough under the bottom layer, tucking the two layers of dough together. Press a lightly floured fork around the edge of the dough to seal it, or flute the edge of the dough with lightly floured fingers.

Lightly brush the top with cold water and sprinkle the surface with the remaining 1 Tbs. sugar. Make steam vents in the dough by poking the tip of a paring knife through it in a few places; it’s important to vent well so that the steam from the cooking apples won’t build up and crack the top of the crust.

Bake the pie:

Cover the rim of the pie with aluminum foil bands. This will prevent the edge of the crust from overbrowning.

Place a rimmed baking sheet or an aluminum foil drip pan on the oven rack below the pie to catch any juices that overflow during baking. Set the pie on the rack above.

Bake until the top and bottom crusts are golden brown and the juices are bubbling, 60 to 75 minutes; to thicken, the juices must boil, so look for the bubbles through the steam vents or through cracks near the edges of the pie and listen for the sound of bubbling juices. During the last 5 minutes of baking, remove the foil bands from the edges of the pie. Cool the pie at least 3 hours and up to overnight before serving.