Potatoes in winter

Part of the hearty approach to eating in winter is tucking into all manner of potatoes. Baked, roasted, mashed, worked into stews or fried up for breakfast, the possibilities go on and on. Chef Jerry Pellegrino has taught us, sometimes it's a matter of matching up the right kind of potato for the right dish.

Potatoes are a staple ingredient in many recipes, but did you know that not all potatoes are alike? There are actually two general types: waxy and starchy. Both are good for different dishes and knowing which type to use will make all the difference in achieving the fluffiest mashed potatoes and the perfect potato salad.

Waxy Potatoes

These include small and large, red-skinned potatoes, blue, purple and fingerling potatoes. They are low in starch and high in moisture and sugar. These potatoes are usually small and round in shape, although some varieties can be bigger.

Waxy potatoes are good for boiling because they hold their shape well, and their firm yet creamy texture makes perfect potato salads!

Starchy Potatoes

Russet, Idaho and Yukon gold potatoes are starchy and great for baking, mashing and deep-frying. Their high-starch content produces an even colour when frying and their starch granules swell as they boil for the fluffiest mashed potatoes every time.

Note: Yukon gold potatoes are lower in starch than other baking potatoes, making them a very good all-purpose potato.

Here are some recipe ideas that Jerry wants you to try.

Potatoes, Bacon & Onions

Ingredients

2 lbs. of assorted baby potatoes

8 oz. Applewood smoked bacon

1 large yellow onion, cut into ¼ inch half moons

Salt & Pepper

In a large cast iron skillet set over medium heat, cook the bacon until it starts to brown on the edges. Add the onions and cook until they are soft and translucent. Quarter the potatoes and add them to the. skillet. Toss in the bacon and onion mixture, season with salt and pepper and roast in a 350°F oven until fork tender and brown on the edges, turn once or twice while cooking. Serve hot.

Potato Salad

Ingredients

1 ½ lbs. red potatoes, cut into ½ inch - 1 inch cubes

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sour cream

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

4 tablespoons dried mustard

3 large hard-boiled eggs, cut into cubes

4 strips thick sliced smoked bacon cooked until crispy

2 green onions, sliced

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

salt & freshly ground black pepper

Gently boil the potatoes until just tender. Drain well and cool to room temperature.

Place the mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar and dried mustard in large salad bowl and whisk to combine. Add the potatoes and remaining ingredients and toss to combine.

Cover and refrigerate salad until ready to serve.

Warm Potato Salad

Ingredients

½ cup white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon coarse-grained mustard

1 tablespoon sugar

2 ½ pounds red potatoes, diced into 1-inch cubes

6 bacon slices, chopped

1 medium sized red onion, diced

¼ cup freshly chopped parsley leaves, plus more for garnish

Add potatoes to pot of salted cold water. Bring to a boil, over high heat, then reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes until tender. Drain and place in a large bowl. Cover with foil to keep warm, if necessary. Add bacon to large sauté pan and cook until crisp over medium heat. Add the red onion and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the vinegar, sugar and mustard and stir well to combine. Bring to a boil and cook an additional 2 minutes. Pour the hot dressing over the potatoes, add the parsley, season with salt and pepper and toss to combine. Serve warm with parsley garnish.

