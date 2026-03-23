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Pass the Mic

Baltimore Author Kevin Shird Talks About Post-Incarceration Syndrome

By Malarie Pinkard-Pierre,
Elizabeth Nonemaker
Published March 24, 2026 at 10:32 AM EDT
Baltimore Author Kevin Shird
Kevin Shird
Baltimore Author Kevin Shird

Baltimore Author Kevin Shird has been candid about how family trauma influenced his behavior, describing how unresolved pain can manifest as impulsivity, anger, or survival-driven choices that lead to criminal activity. Today he advocates for better mental health strategies in prison reform.
Pass the Mic
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre, Senior Producer of Pass The Mic, is a seasoned multimedia and communications executive with more than 30 years of service to the Maryland community. Her distinguished career spans broadcast journalism, public affairs and community engagement leadership with Hearst Broadcasting and The School of Global Journalism and Communication at Morgan State University.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Elizabeth Nonemaker
Elizabeth is a producer of Baltimore Public Media's Pass The Mic. She brings to that role a background as a composer, writer, educator and journalist specializing in cultural coverage.
See stories by Elizabeth Nonemaker