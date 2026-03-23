Baltimore Author Kevin Shird Talks About Post-Incarceration Syndrome

Baltimore Author Kevin Shird has been candid about how family trauma influenced his behavior, describing how unresolved pain can manifest as impulsivity, anger, or survival-driven choices that lead to criminal activity. Today he advocates for better mental health strategies in prison reform.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre, Senior Producer of Pass The Mic, is a seasoned multimedia and communications executive with more than 30 years of service to the Maryland community. Her distinguished career spans broadcast journalism, public affairs and community engagement leadership with Hearst Broadcasting and The School of Global Journalism and Communication at Morgan State University.