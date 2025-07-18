Brave new podcast: NAMI's "You, Me and My Mental Illness"

The title calls for your attention: “You, Me and My Mental Illness.” It’s a new podcast by NAMI Maryland -- the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Its creator, former WYPR reporter and journalist Mary Rose Madden, describes it as “Portraits that show what it’s like to live with a mental illness and how it reshapes relationships." The first season features Remy, 17, and her mother Joy.

Joy and Mary Rose Madden join us to talk about the podcast.

Links: Crisis line information here, donate to upcoming seasons of the 'You, Me and My Mental Illness' podcast here.