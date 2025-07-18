2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Brave new podcast: NAMI's "You, Me and My Mental Illness"

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published July 18, 2025 at 11:59 AM EDT

The title calls for your attention: “You, Me and My Mental Illness.” It’s a new podcast by NAMI Maryland -- the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Its creator, former WYPR reporter and journalist Mary Rose Madden, describes it as “Portraits that show what it’s like to live with a mental illness and how it reshapes relationships." The first season features Remy, 17, and her mother Joy.
Joy and Mary Rose Madden join us to talk about the podcast.
Links: Crisis line information here, donate to upcoming seasons of the 'You, Me and My Mental Illness' podcast here.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
