"Secrets of the Killing State" tells hidden story of lethal injection

By Ashley Sterner
Published May 5, 2025 at 10:06 AM EDT
Maryland abolished the death penalty in 2013; 22 other states and the District of Columbia have also banned the practice. But capital punishment remains legal in many parts of this county. The most common method of execution is lethal injection. But there are a lot of misconceptions about it... like how it’s implemented, and how humane it is (or isn’t).
Corinna Barrett Lain is one of the nation’s leading authorities on the death penalty, and author of the new book: “Secrets of the Killing State: The Untold Story of Lethal Injection.” She will be speaking about tomorrow night at 6pm at Red Emmas.

This conversation includes graphic descriptions of lethal injection and death.

Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
