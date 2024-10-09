© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

Franciscan Center's Dignity Plates: A recipe for success

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published October 9, 2024 at 10:12 AM EDT
Baltimore's Franciscan Center Dignity Plates Culinary Training Academy is a 13-week intensive course that fosters skills and confidence and can transform lives. Photo: Provided by Franciscan Center
Baltimore's Franciscan Center Dignity Plates Culinary Training Academy is a 13-week intensive course that fosters skills and confidence and can transform lives. Photo: Provided by Franciscan Center

For 140 years Baltimore’s Franciscan Center has responded to community needs -- from food and clothing to counseling and dental care. Now they offer ‘Dignity Plates Culinary Training Academy’ , which gives people skills and confidence that leads to employment and can transform lives. We talk with instructor Chef April Dubose, and with cohort 11 students Detrich Jordan, Shakera Murphy, Harry Lowe, Kimberly Wynn, Linda Hazelwood, and cohort 6 graduate Tiffany Jordan.

Links: Franciscan Center, Dignity Plates Culinary Training Academy.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
