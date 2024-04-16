Baltimore's SquashWise combines love of the game and the drive for personal excellence

For a group of Baltimore middle and high school students, squash is more than a vegetable! They participate in SquashWise. The non-profit melds the fast-paced game with personal development and academic excellence. We hear from Abby Markoe, co-founder and executive director, and visit the courts to hear from some of the coaches and students!

