A Chesapeake Bay oyster farmer reflects on Maryland's aquaculture industry

The Chesapeake Bay’s oyster population plummeted in the later half of the 20th century, but there are recent hopeful signs the bay’s oysters are making a comeback.

Here to talk about all things oysters is Imani Black, an oyster farmer who is pursuing a Master's degree at University of Maryland's Center for Environmental Science at Horn Point Laboratory. She is also the CEO and founder of Minorities in Aquaculture—an advocacy group dedicated to increasing diversity in the cultivation and study of marine life.

We ask Imani about recent good news for the region's oysters, diversity within her industry and her personal connection to the bay's waters.

(Original airdate: February 6, 2024)