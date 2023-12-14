How to find, or mix, the perfect mocktail for the holidays

Wherever you are, whoever you’re with, the winter holiday season often augurs a refreshing drink in hand. But alcohol is not an indispensable ingredient for a good time.

Many Americans, around 1 in 3 according to Gallup polling, totally abstain from alcohol.

So what are your options if you are looking for something to drink that is more sophisticated than a soda but less potent than the holiday eggnog.

We ask Darryl Collins, owner of Hopscotch Zero-Proof Bottle Shop in Fells Point.

Collins was profiled by Phillip Muriel in the Baltimore Beat in November. His store sells non-alcoholic beverages of all shapes and sizes.

Later in the show, Joey Breeden and Rani Singh, join us in-studio to mix mocktails. The pair are general managers with the Alfred Restaurant Group, which oversees Osteria Pirata, Anchor Tavern and Duck Duck Goose in Fells Point.

