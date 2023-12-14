© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

How to find, or mix, the perfect mocktail for the holidays

By Sheilah Kast
Published December 14, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST
Sam Bermas-Dawes, WYPR

Wherever you are, whoever you’re with, the winter holiday season often augurs a refreshing drink in hand. But alcohol is not an indispensable ingredient for a good time.

Many Americans, around 1 in 3 according to Gallup polling, totally abstain from alcohol.

So what are your options if you are looking for something to drink that is more sophisticated than a soda but less potent than the holiday eggnog.

We ask Darryl Collins, owner of Hopscotch Zero-Proof Bottle Shop in Fells Point.
Collins was profiled by Phillip Muriel in the Baltimore Beat in November. His store sells non-alcoholic beverages of all shapes and sizes.

Later in the show, Joey Breeden and Rani Singh, join us in-studio to mix mocktails. The pair are general managers with the Alfred Restaurant Group, which oversees Osteria Pirata, Anchor Tavern and Duck Duck Goose in Fells Point.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast