'Frozen 1&2 Stage Show' returns to Carver Center

If you have young kids, you already know all the words to the soundtracks of the movies "Frozen 1 & 2."

Now you can see them live, in a fun stage show for the whole family.

On Saturday Jan. 25, Saturday Morning Tunes is thrilled to present our "Frozen 1&2 Stage Show" featuring songs from both movies, performed by the classically trained opera singers Outcalls, at the Carver Center in Towson.

Presented by Stages Music Arts.

Tickets are available now, and this show sold out last year.

It's a show the whole family can enjoy, from the soaring high notes of "Let it Go" and "Into the Unknown" (for the kids) to subtle jokes about just how ridiculous both these movies are (for us parents).

Everyone is encouraged to dress in costume!

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the 45-minute show starts at 10 a.m. Photos with the princesses are available after the show. Parking is free and plentiful.

Note: Anyone who purchases a ticket or RSVPs to a Saturday Morning Tunes show will be automatically enrolled in WTMD & WYPR's newsletter. Tickets are non-refundable.

For all general inquiries and accessibility requests, please contact Sam Sessa at [email protected]

