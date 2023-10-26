Sewing new skills and friendships in Howard County

The ready-to-wear clothing industry nearly killed the appetite -- and the need -- for home sewing. At Leona’s Sewing Studio colorful fabrics, humming machines and constant camaraderie have helped create a revival of the nearly lost art. We hear from founder Ireatha Leona Woods and three of her students: Brenda Squirrell, Nichelle Midon and Lori Ferrara.

