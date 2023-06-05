© 2023 WYPR
Pass the Mic: Happy Pride!

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published June 5, 2023
This episode of Pass the Mic recently won a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for excellence in diversity, equity and inclusion. Baltimore's Director of LGBTQ Affairs Londyn Smith de Richelieu (top L) Legacy Forte, head of BMORE BLXCK (bottom L) and Toby, a trans teen at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute (bottom R) all join host Jabari Lyles (top R) for a discussion about cultural training for city employees, the dangers of anti-trans legislation and how best to support trans youth. Photos: Provided by guests.
Today we Pass the Mic to LGBTQ advocate and educator Jabari Lyles. His guest -- Londyn Smith de Richelieu, Baltimore City’s new Director of LGBTQ Affairs -- talks about the need to change the culture and attitude toward trans folks from within City Hall.

Then Lyles is joined by Legacy Forte, head of BMORE BLXCK , talking about resources they provide for Black trans youth and Toby, a trans tenth-grader at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, on the message he picks up from youth-centered anti-trans legislation across the US:

“They want to send the message to younger people because they want to tell them when they’re young: your existence is wrong. You shouldn’t feel safe in your existence. You shouldn’t feel ok with your existence.” Original airdate: 6/14/22

Links: Baltimore Office of LGBTQ Affairs, BMORE BLXCK, Trans Maryland resources, The PRIDE Center of Maryland.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
