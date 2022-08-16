© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

Value add: Employees with disabilities

Published August 16, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT
Tim O'Neill, Penn Mar Credit Joseph Waldron.jpeg
Tim O'Neill, a client of Penn-Mar Human Services, has worked in support services at Bank of America in Hunt Valley for 22 years. Photo credit: Joseph Waldron

Some factors in the economy are slowing--but not the job market. “Help wanted” signs are everywhere. Some employers are brainstorming how to hire the talent they need. Penn-Mar Human Services, a nonprofit that offers a range of supports for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities, works with businesses that want to analyze whether some part of their workflow would fit a person with a disability. Greg Miller is Penn-Mar’s CEO:

“It is not a charity, it is not something where we expect an employee or a business to lower expectations. It is trying to find the right job in the right business for the right person.

And we meet Tim O’Neill, a Penn-Mar client who has worked at Bank of America’s Hunt Valley campus for two decades, .. and his manager, Joseph Waldron.

Links: Penn Mar Customized Employment Program

On The Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
