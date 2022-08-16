Value add: Employees with disabilities

Some factors in the economy are slowing--but not the job market. “Help wanted” signs are everywhere. Some employers are brainstorming how to hire the talent they need. Penn-Mar Human Services, a nonprofit that offers a range of supports for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities, works with businesses that want to analyze whether some part of their workflow would fit a person with a disability. Greg Miller is Penn-Mar’s CEO:

“It is not a charity, it is not something where we expect an employee or a business to lower expectations. It is trying to find the right job in the right business for the right person.

And we meet Tim O’Neill, a Penn-Mar client who has worked at Bank of America’s Hunt Valley campus for two decades, .. and his manager, Joseph Waldron.

