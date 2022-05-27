© 2021 WYPR
'Black Boy Smile:' D. Watkins' memoir in moments

Published May 27, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT
D. Watkins is tired of the lies. Lies about being tough, about not feeling pain … or loss … or rejection.

In his latest book, ‘Black Boy Smile: A Memoir in Moments,’ he shows how he learned to face those lies and push through to the truth. He hopes everyone, especially young Black men and boys, find that strength from his stories:

“I want them to understand that we all have the power to write our own scripts. I want them to understand that even if you’re from a rough environment, you still deserve a happy ending, you deserve to be loved, you deserve people to care about you and you deserve to care about other people.”

Links: D. Watkins, Black Boy Smile reading at the Ivy Bookshop May 31, Book sales.

