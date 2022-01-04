From the mistress of mystery: Lippman's latest

Baltimore’s Laura Lippman has been publishing tales of suspense, and winning awards for them, for a quarter century. She doesn’t take for granted the devious characters and puckered plots that shape her stories.

"I keep trying to make this harder on myself. I think the scariest thing for me would be to sit at my computer and think: ‘This is easy, I know how to do this.’ I want to be kind of terrified.”

We readers are kind of terrified, too, as we make our way through the twelve short stories in Lippman’s latest offering, a collection titled Seasonal Work. Healthy walks in Leakin Park. Common-wall brick houses on the west edge of town. Such common places, such ordinary things. And so many murders.

Links: Thurs. Jan 6: Laura Lippman: Seasonal Work Virtual Launch And 25 Years In Publishing Celebration (In Conversation With John Searles) hosted by Ivy Bookshop and Poetry and Prose, A Likely Story event on (info to come).