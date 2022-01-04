© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

From the mistress of mystery: Lippman's latest

Published January 4, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST
Baltimore’s Laura Lippman has been publishing tales of suspense, and winning awards for them, for a quarter century. She doesn’t take for granted the devious characters and puckered plots that shape her stories.

"I keep trying to make this harder on myself. I think the scariest thing for me would be to sit at my computer and think: ‘This is easy, I know how to do this.’ I want to be kind of terrified.” 

We readers are kind of terrified, too, as we make our way through the twelve short stories in Lippman’s latest offering, a collection titled Seasonal Work. Healthy walks in Leakin Park. Common-wall brick houses on the west edge of town. Such common places, such ordinary things. And so many murders.

Links: Thurs. Jan 6: Laura Lippman: Seasonal Work Virtual Launch And 25 Years In Publishing Celebration (In Conversation With John Searles) hosted by Ivy Bookshop and Poetry and Prose, A Likely Story event on (info to come).

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
