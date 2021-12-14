Social media’s risks and rewards for kids

It’s documented that using social media -- the scrolling, the likes, the shares -- is addictive and seductive. If that’s its effect on adults, what about young kids?

Dr. Drew Pate, chief of psychiatry at LifeBridge Health, talks about the different ways social media influences the minds and moods of children.

Then Danny LaBrecque, creator of ‘Danny Joe's Tree House’ and ‘Cookies for Breakfast,’ says he’s wary of platforms that have plans to aim content at pre-teens. But he believes the control of a medium has more to do with education and intent than rules and regulations, “Whether it’s a stick, or a stone, or a smartphone, there are all these tools. We decide how to use these tools, not the other way around.”

Original air date: October 21, 2021.

Links: Danny Joe's Tree House, Cookies for Breakfast

