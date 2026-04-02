Baltimore City Council Pres. Zeke Cohen: Taking aim at data centers

Today, we bring Midday to a close. As of Friday, Midday will no longer be part of WYPR’s schedule. Moving forward, Tom Hall will become WYPR’s Senior News Analyst. Tomorrow at this hour, we’ll present On Point from NPR, and beginning Monday, you’ll hear the NPR news program, Here and Now during the noon hour.

We’re focusing on the city of Baltimore today, on Midday’s final broadcast.

Like Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen has joined us here on Midday about once a month, since he was elected to lead the city’s legislative branch in 2024.

He joins Tom in Studio A to talk about some of the key issues facing the City Council and the people of Baltimore,

including a proposed ban on data centers in Baltimore, the proliferation of smoke shops in the city, and his support for the salary increases recently approved for city employees.

At the start of the conversation, Council President Cohen expressed his thanks, personally and on behalf of the people of Baltimore, for Tom’s years of journalistic service as Midday’s host. Later, he presented Tom with a citation of appreciation from the City Council.