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Midday

Midday at the Movies: The 2026 Maryland Film Festival returns to Parkway, April 8-12

By Tom Hall,
Amy WaltersRob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 1, 2026 at 5:30 PM EDT
The Parkway Theatre in Station North.
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Taji Burris, The Baltimore Banner

The Maryland Film Festival opens next Wednesday, April 8 and continues through Sunday, April 12. It’s returning to the spring after an experimental move to the fall last year.

Jed Dietz founded the festival and directed it for nearly two decades. Now KJ Mohr directs the festival, as well as  programming at the SNF Parkway Theatre. They joined Midday to discuss what's ahead.

Their conversation was pre-empted on air by NPR special coverage of oral argument before the Supreme Court, but you can listen here at WYPR.org.

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Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMidday at the MoviesMaryland Film Festivalfilm
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Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
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Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
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Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
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Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
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