Midday at the Movies: The 2026 Maryland Film Festival returns to Parkway, April 8-12

The Maryland Film Festival opens next Wednesday, April 8 and continues through Sunday, April 12. It’s returning to the spring after an experimental move to the fall last year.

Jed Dietz founded the festival and directed it for nearly two decades. Now KJ Mohr directs the festival, as well as programming at the SNF Parkway Theatre. They joined Midday to discuss what's ahead.

Their conversation was pre-empted on air by NPR special coverage of oral argument before the Supreme Court, but you can listen here at WYPR.org.