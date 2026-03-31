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Midday

For Jewish Iranian-Americans, the war with Iran is uniquely painful

By Tom Hall,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 31, 2026 at 4:50 PM EDT
The graphic for producer Sharon Mashihi's nine-part fictional podcast, "Appearances," which she created six years before the current war on Iran. The series paints an intimate portrait of a Jewish Iranian-American family, much like Sharon’s own.
Graphic courtesy Sharon Mashihi
The graphic for producer Sharon Mashihi's nine-part fictional podcast, "Appearances," which she created six years before the current war on Iran. The series paints an intimate portrait of a Jewish Iranian-American family, much like Sharon’s own.

Today on Midday, we’re discussing the US-Israeli war on Iran, and what it means for the geopolitical climate around the world. 

Some Americans find themselves not on one side or another of the conflict, but caught in between. Jewish Iranians here in the United States often have family and friends in Israel, while also being connected to the long-standing Jewish community in Iran. As open war continues to bring death and destruction to the Middle East, they find themselves in a distressing spot.

Sharon Mashihi is a film and podcast producer. She created her podcast Appearances six years before this war began. It  paints an intimate portrait of a Jewish Iranian-American family, much like Sharon’s own. It was a difficult space then, and it’s even more difficult now. 

Sharon Mashihi joined us on Zoom from Brooklyn, New York.

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Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayIranMiddle EastUS Foreign RelationsImmigrantsIsraelJews
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Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
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Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
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Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
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Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
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