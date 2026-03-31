For Jewish Iranian-Americans, the war with Iran is uniquely painful

Today on Midday, we’re discussing the US-Israeli war on Iran, and what it means for the geopolitical climate around the world.

Some Americans find themselves not on one side or another of the conflict, but caught in between. Jewish Iranians here in the United States often have family and friends in Israel, while also being connected to the long-standing Jewish community in Iran. As open war continues to bring death and destruction to the Middle East, they find themselves in a distressing spot.

Sharon Mashihi is a film and podcast producer. She created her podcast Appearances six years before this war began. It paints an intimate portrait of a Jewish Iranian-American family, much like Sharon’s own. It was a difficult space then, and it’s even more difficult now.

Sharon Mashihi joined us on Zoom from Brooklyn, New York.