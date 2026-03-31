2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

BPM announces Midday's end, says new programs in the works

By Tom Hall,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 31, 2026 at 6:31 PM EDT
Midday Host Tom Hall in studio
WYPR
/
WYPR
After his April 2nd broadcast, Tom Hall ends his 10-year stint in the Midday host chair as the program ends its run as WYPR's flagship call-in talk show, concluding nearly two decades of compelling radio conversations. Baltimore Public Media says a new program is in the works.

Last November, Tom Hall announced that he would be leaving his role as the host of Midday — a job he's held for nearly ten years — as soon as Baltimore Public Media management was able to hire a successor to host the program.

Last week, BPM announced to its staff that “Midday will be removed from the WYPR schedule…”  

So the Thursday, April 2, 2026 Midday broadcast will be Tom’s final show as host of Midday, and the final edition of Midday, a show that launched in 2008 with host Dan Rodricks. 

Beginning next week, Tom will step into his new role as WYPR’s “Senior News Analyst.”  

Maxie Jackson is the Program Director here at Baltimore Public Media. He spoke with Tom in the Midday studio this morning about the conclusion of Midday, what might replace it, and other programming changes in the works at WYPR.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore Public MediaWYPRWYPR Membershippublic media
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
See stories by Amy Walters
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak