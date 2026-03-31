BPM announces Midday's end, says new programs in the works

Last November, Tom Hall announced that he would be leaving his role as the host of Midday — a job he's held for nearly ten years — as soon as Baltimore Public Media management was able to hire a successor to host the program.

Last week, BPM announced to its staff that “Midday will be removed from the WYPR schedule…”

So the Thursday, April 2, 2026 Midday broadcast will be Tom’s final show as host of Midday, and the final edition of Midday, a show that launched in 2008 with host Dan Rodricks.

Beginning next week, Tom will step into his new role as WYPR’s “Senior News Analyst.”

Maxie Jackson is the Program Director here at Baltimore Public Media. He spoke with Tom in the Midday studio this morning about the conclusion of Midday, what might replace it, and other programming changes in the works at WYPR.