Maxie C. Jackson III named new Program Director at Baltimore Public Media

Baltimore, MD — December 8, 2025 — Baltimore Public Media (BPM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Maxie C. Jackson III as its new Program Director, overseeing content strategy and programming across WYPR 88.1 FM, WTMD 89.7 FM, and Your Public Studios. Jackson joins BPM with more than 25 years of nationally recognized leadership in public radio programming, audience development, and multimedia innovation.

Jackson comes to Baltimore following a distinguished career shaping some of the country’s most influential public radio stations. Most recently, he served as Executive Director of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, where he led transformative programming and format strategies that inspired philanthropic investment, drove audience growth, and strengthened the organization’s cultural impact.

Previously, Jackson served as the first Chief Content Officer of New England Public Media, guiding cross-platform content across television, radio, digital, and social media. His prior programming leadership includes the launch of local and national programming at WETA (Washington, D.C.) and WNYC (New York) and key roles at WEAA (Baltimore) and WCPN (Cleveland). His work is widely regarded as forward-looking, community-responsive, and rooted in public service.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maxie Jackson to Baltimore Public Media. His innovative approach to programming, his dedication to serving diverse audiences, and his proven ability to build meaningful, mission-driven content make him an exceptional fit for this moment in our organization’s growth,” said Craig N. Swagler, President and General Manager of Baltimore Public Media. “Maxie’s leadership will strengthen our local programming, music, and cultural offerings while deepening our connection to communities across Maryland.”

Jackson’s programming strategies have consistently delivered audience growth by aligning sound design, talent development, and community engagement with evolving listener expectations. “Public radio is at its best when it reflects the depth, complexity, and creativity of the communities it serves. I’m honored to join Baltimore Public Media and to work with the exceptional teams at WYPR, WTMD, and Your Public Studios to help shape what comes next for audiences across our region,” Jackson said. “Baltimore is a city rich with story, culture, and voice. I look forward to building programming that uplifts all of it.”

In his new role, Jackson will guide BPM’s audio content strategy across broadcast and digital platforms, strengthen talent and format development, and support BPM’s mission to provide trusted journalism, exceptional music discovery, and vibrant cultural storytelling. Danyell Irby, Baltimore Public Media’s Chief of Content, said, "I’ve known Maxie professionally for a number of years, and I look forward to his creative ideas, expertise, and bringing our programming in alignment with BPM’s news, music, and cultural content.”

About Baltimore Public Media

Baltimore Public Media (BPM) is an independent community licensee and home to the Baltimore area’s NPR News Station, WYPR 88.1 FM; the region’s home for total music discovery, WTMD 89.7 FM; and Your Public Studios, which produces and distributes acclaimed local podcasts. Along with in-person live events that engage and enrich the lives of our community, Baltimore Public Media provides rich, vibrant programming in news, music, arts, and culture across expanding radio and digital formats that connect, enrich, and elevate the residents and communities of Baltimore and the region.