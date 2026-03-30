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Midday

Council bills would curb Baltimore's proliferating smoke shops

By Dr. Carla Hayden,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 30, 2026 at 3:52 PM EDT
A smoke shop in Baltimore, Maryland.
Matt Bush
/
WYPR
One of the more than 1200 smoke shops —licensed to sell tobacco and a range of vape products — in Baltimore, Maryland.

A stroll around Baltimore shows a bright new addition in many neighborhoods: fluorescent islands on otherwise dim blocks. Smoke shops. They’re impossible to miss.

They seem to be popping up everywhere and their distinctive LED-rimmed windows have been triggering complaints from neighbors. Plus there’s confusion over what they are and what kinds of merchandise they sell … and to whom. City officials are concerned about sales to young people and the illegal sale of drugs inside, and a package of bills to regulate and limit these businesses was introduced by the city council last fall.

Regulators have noticed smoke shops' rapid proliferation: a recent report from the Baltimore City Health Department counted more than 1,200 licensed tobacco retailers in the city. That works out to 15 smoke shops per square mile.

Scott Maucione, WYPR’s health reporter, is covering this story, and he joined Midday guest host Carla Hayden in Studio A. 

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Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddaysmokingPublic HealthBaltimore City CouncilAntonio Gloversmall businesses
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Dr. Carla Hayden
Former Librarian of Congress, and former CEO of Baltimore's Enoch Pratt Library.
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Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
See stories by Amy Walters
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
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Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak