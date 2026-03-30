Assembly update: Will Maryland lawmakers approve redistricting?

Today on Midday, with guest host Dr. Carla Hayden: a look into the struggle in the Maryland legislature over redistricting.

A proposed map of new boundaries for congressional districts could bring eight Maryland Democrats to the U.S. House of Representatives, instead of the current seven Democrats and one Republican who represent the state.

Last week that proposal drew one step closer to being enacted – and then one step further away.

With heavily anticipated midterm elections seven months away, why is the decidedly blue state of Maryland apparently resisting redistricting?

For answers, we turn to WYPR’s statehouse reporter Sarah Petrowich. From the state capital, she has followed every zigzag of the convoluted forces around the push for redistricting. She joined Carla on Zoom from Annapolis.