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Midday

Assembly update: Will Maryland lawmakers approve redistricting?

By Dr. Carla Hayden,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 30, 2026 at 3:32 PM EDT
Sam Bermas-Dawes, via Canva
Maryland Democrats are divided over whether to approve new redistricting maps that would favor their party in the state's congressional representation, in response to Republican-led redistricting plans in other states.

Today on Midday, with guest host Dr. Carla Hayden: a look into the struggle in the Maryland legislature over redistricting.

A proposed map of new boundaries for congressional districts could bring eight Maryland Democrats to the U.S. House of Representatives, instead of the current seven Democrats and one Republican who represent the state.

Last week that proposal drew one step closer to being enacted – and then one step further away.

With heavily anticipated midterm elections seven months away, why is the decidedly blue state of Maryland apparently resisting redistricting?

For answers, we turn to WYPR’s statehouse reporter Sarah Petrowich. From the state capital, she has followed every zigzag of the convoluted forces around the push for redistricting. She joined Carla on Zoom from Annapolis.

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Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland General Assembly 2026Redistricting in Marylandpolitical parties
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Dr. Carla Hayden
Former Librarian of Congress, and former CEO of Baltimore's Enoch Pratt Library.
See stories by Dr. Carla Hayden
Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
See stories by Amy Walters
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
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Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak