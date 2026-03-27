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Midday

How REACH Health Services helps Baltimore seniors recover from opioid addiction

By Scott Maucione,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 27, 2026 at 1:56 PM EDT
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
Patrick Sison
/
AP
Opioid overdose deaths among those 55 and older soared ten-fold from 1999 to 2019, according to a study by scientists at Northwestern University. This AP file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen.

Today on Midday, guest host and WYPR health reporter Scott Maucione explores the effect of opioids on older adults.

As Americans age, so does the opioid epidemic.

An investigation by scientists at Northwestern University found overdose deaths from opioids for those 55 and older soared ten-fold from 1999 to 2019.

Tradeoffs, a non-profit news organization focused on healthcare, has reported on the challenges clinics face when treating older adults.

But one clinic here in Baltimore — run by REACH Health Services — has a model that seems to be working.

Tradeoffs' founder and executive editor, Dan Gorenstein, joins Scott on Zoom to describe the epidemic of opioid use disorder among seniors, and the holistic approach REACH takes to treatment.

Then, we get a closer look at the REACH program from its medical director, Dr. Malik Burnett.

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Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayOpioid EpidemicOpioids in MarylandPublic HealthSubstance abuse treatment
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Scott Maucione
WYPR health reporter
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Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
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Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
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Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
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