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SanFranOpera's Eun Sun Kim conducting two BSO concerts

By Tom Hall,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 26, 2026 at 12:40 PM EDT
Eun Sun Kim is the San Francisco Opera Music Director. This week she guest- conducts two concerts of Schumann and Strauss with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and pianist Javier Perianes.
photo by Kim Tae-Hwan
Eun Sun Kim is the San Francisco Opera Music Director and an internationally renowned orchestra conductor. This week, the South Korean artist guest-conducts two concerts of Schumann and Strauss with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and pianist Javier Perianes.

Midday on the Arts continues as Tom welcomes to the studio a conductor of classical music who guides orchestras and opera companies around the world.  Eun Sun Kim, a native of South Korea, is currently the music director of the San Francisco Opera. She will be leading our own Baltimore Symphony Orchestra this week in a concert program of music by Richard Strauss (Ein Heldenleben) and Robert Schumann (Piano Concerto), with world renowned concert pianist Javier Perianes at the keyboards.

The BSO will perform the program, called "A Hero's Journey," tonight at the Meyerhoff here in Baltimore, and Saturday night at the Music Center at Strathmore in Bethesda.  For more information on both concerts, click here.

Eun Sun Kim joined Tom earlier this week to talk about the twin BSO engagements, and her career in music.

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Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsBaltimore Symphony Orchestra
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Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
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Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
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Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
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Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
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