SanFranOpera's Eun Sun Kim conducting two BSO concerts

Midday on the Arts continues as Tom welcomes to the studio a conductor of classical music who guides orchestras and opera companies around the world. Eun Sun Kim, a native of South Korea, is currently the music director of the San Francisco Opera. She will be leading our own Baltimore Symphony Orchestra this week in a concert program of music by Richard Strauss (Ein Heldenleben) and Robert Schumann (Piano Concerto), with world renowned concert pianist Javier Perianes at the keyboards.

The BSO will perform the program, called "A Hero's Journey," tonight at the Meyerhoff here in Baltimore, and Saturday night at the Music Center at Strathmore in Bethesda. For more information on both concerts, click here.

Eun Sun Kim joined Tom earlier this week to talk about the twin BSO engagements, and her career in music.