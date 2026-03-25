2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Two years after Key Bridge fell, a look at rebuilding plans, and the continuing human costs

By Tom Hall,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 25, 2026 at 12:14 PM EDT
The state government held a remembrance event with the backdrop where the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
Wambui Kamau
/
WYPR
The state government held a remembrance event with the backdrop where the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed.

Two years ago, in the early hours of the morning on March 26, a container ship the size of the Eiffel Tower lost power and drifted into the Key Bridge.

The bridge collapsed, taking the lives of six construction workers, all recent immigrants from Central America. And Baltimore would be changed forever.

Reporter Wambui Kamau is part of the news team here at WYPR who covered that tragic event.

And next week she’ll be part of a panel with Ian Coss, the host of a podcast called The Big Dig, which is produced by Boston’s GBH News in partnership with PRX. 

That panel event, at the Museum of Industry in Baltimore, will also include Congressman Johnny Olszewski, community members and advocates.

Wambui Kamau joins Tom in Studio A with updates on the rebuilding efforts to date, and the continuing human costs of the tragedy.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayFrancis Scott Key Bridge collapseMaryland Governor Wes Moore
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
See stories by Amy Walters
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak