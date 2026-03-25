Two years after Key Bridge fell, a look at rebuilding plans, and the continuing human costs

Two years ago, in the early hours of the morning on March 26, a container ship the size of the Eiffel Tower lost power and drifted into the Key Bridge.

The bridge collapsed, taking the lives of six construction workers, all recent immigrants from Central America. And Baltimore would be changed forever.

Reporter Wambui Kamau is part of the news team here at WYPR who covered that tragic event.

And next week she’ll be part of a panel with Ian Coss, the host of a podcast called The Big Dig, which is produced by Boston’s GBH News in partnership with PRX.

That panel event, at the Museum of Industry in Baltimore, will also include Congressman Johnny Olszewski, community members and advocates.

Wambui Kamau joins Tom in Studio A with updates on the rebuilding efforts to date, and the continuing human costs of the tragedy.