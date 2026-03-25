New documentary captures the history of Baltimore's iconic Camden Yards ballpark

When the home ballpark of the Baltimore Orioles opened in 1992, it not only changed the skyline of the city, it changed how baseball stadiums were built.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards became the blueprint for a new generation of baseball stadiums that blended old-school charm and modern amenities.

Decades later, students at the University of Maryland’s Povich Center for Sports Journalism are making sure that history doesn’t fade away. A new 5-part series produced by students takes a behind-the-scenes look at the saga behind the iconic stadium’s development and construction, and its lasting impact on Baltimore and the wider baseball world.

The series is called "Creating Camden Yards."

Josh Panepento and Trevor Gomes are students at the Povich Center who worked on the series.

Josh joins me in Studio A…

And Trevor is with us on Zoom…