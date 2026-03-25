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New documentary captures the history of Baltimore's iconic Camden Yards ballpark

By Tom Hall,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 25, 2026 at 12:53 PM EDT
The Orioles and the state have reached terms on a new 30-year lease for the team to continue to play at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in downtown Baltimore. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
The Baltimore Orioles' home ballpark first opened in 1992. In 2024, the Orioles and the state of Maryland reached terms on a new 30-year lease for the team to continue to play at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in downtown Baltimore through December 31, 2053.

When the home ballpark of the Baltimore Orioles opened in 1992, it not only changed the skyline of the city, it changed how baseball stadiums were built.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards became the blueprint for a new generation of baseball stadiums that blended old-school charm and modern amenities.

Decades later, students at the University of Maryland’s Povich Center for Sports Journalism are making sure that history doesn’t fade away. A new 5-part series produced by students takes a behind-the-scenes look at the saga behind the iconic stadium’s development and construction, and its lasting impact on Baltimore and the wider baseball world.

The series is called "Creating Camden Yards."

Josh Panepento and Trevor Gomes are students at the Povich Center who worked on the series.

Josh joins me in Studio A…

And Trevor is with us on Zoom…

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Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayCamden YardsBaltimore OriolesUniversity of MarylandBaltimore documentaryfilm
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Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
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Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
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Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
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Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
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