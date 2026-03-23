No Kings Day, March 28: The view from a Baltimore organizer

When No Kings Day rallies first happened across America in June of last year, crowd sizes reached as high as 6 million by some estimates.

More than two thousand separate events were organized.

The October iteration that followed expanded to 7 million protestors, at more than 2500 separate events.

Now, a No Kings 3.0 protest is coming this Saturday, March 28, and organizers say crowds in cities and towns across the country could be even more massive than before.

More than a dozen No Kings events are planned in and around Baltimore.

Karl Alexander is a local activist and the volunteer host of one of the local rallies, joined Midday guest host Gabe Ortis in Studio A …