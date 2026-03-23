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Midday

No Kings Day, March 28: The view from a Baltimore organizer

By Gabe Ortis,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 23, 2026 at 5:31 PM EDT
“No Kings 2.0” protest attendees listen to Sen. Chris Van Hollen at the Chrysalis in Symphony Woods in Columbia. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)
Jerry Jackson
/
The Baltimore Banner
“No Kings 2.0” protest attendees listen to Sen. Chris Van Hollen at the Chrysalis in Symphony Woods in Columbia on October 18, 2025.

When No Kings Day rallies first happened across America in June of last year, crowd sizes reached as high as 6 million by some estimates.

More than two thousand separate events were organized.

The October iteration that followed expanded to 7 million protestors, at more than 2500 separate events.

Now, a No Kings 3.0 protest is coming this Saturday, March 28, and organizers say crowds in cities and towns across the country could be even more massive than before.

More than a dozen No Kings events are planned in and around Baltimore.

Karl Alexander is a local activist and the volunteer host of one of the local rallies, joined Midday guest host Gabe Ortis in Studio A …

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Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayNo KingsAnti-Trump RallyTrump administrationPresident Donald Trump
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Gabe Ortis
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Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
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Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
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Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
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