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Annapolis update: Which key bills are still on track at Crossover Day?

By Gabe Ortis,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 23, 2026 at 4:16 PM EDT
Inside the Maryland State Senate chambers. Photo by Rachel Baye/WYPR.
Rachel Baye
/
WYPR
Inside the Maryland State Senate chambers. On Crossover Day, only those bills that have been passed by the Senate go to the House for reconciliation; similarly, only House measures that have passed by Crossover Day come to this chamber for reconciliation.

Today is "Crossover Day" in Annapolis. Just like on Capitol Hill, each bill must pass in both the Senate and the House in order to get to the executive – in Maryland, the governor – who can veto them or sign them into law. 

Maryland’s General Assembly session is shorter than a Congressional session, and the process can feel rushed, especially today, commonly called Crossover Day.  If a bill hasn’t passed in the House of Delegates or the Senate by tonight, it’s not likely to become law this year. 

Taking time out of her very busy day in the state capitol, WYPR State House reporter Sarah Petrowich joins us with the latest on which bills are stalling and which will continue into the final third of the session.

She joined WYPR news anchor and Midday guest host Gabe Ortis on Zoom.

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Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland General Assembly 2026State Politics
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Gabe Ortis
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Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
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Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
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Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
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