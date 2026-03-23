Annapolis update: Which key bills are still on track at Crossover Day?

Today is "Crossover Day" in Annapolis. Just like on Capitol Hill, each bill must pass in both the Senate and the House in order to get to the executive – in Maryland, the governor – who can veto them or sign them into law.

Maryland’s General Assembly session is shorter than a Congressional session, and the process can feel rushed, especially today, commonly called Crossover Day. If a bill hasn’t passed in the House of Delegates or the Senate by tonight, it’s not likely to become law this year.

Taking time out of her very busy day in the state capitol, WYPR State House reporter Sarah Petrowich joins us with the latest on which bills are stalling and which will continue into the final third of the session.

She joined WYPR news anchor and Midday guest host Gabe Ortis on Zoom.