A 24/7 Bowie salon is reshaping the local hair-braiding business

Hair braiding is big business. The global industry generates billions of dollars in annual revenue.

And a quick search on Google Maps shows just about a dozen places to get your hair braided within a half-mile of our radio station near Charles Village. But Black women have typically faced long wait times for this kind of styling.

But one local hair salon, a little farther away in Bowie, is trying to address that problem by offering something unique: 24-hour braiding services.

WYPR’s own Wambui Kamau visited the salon and she joins guest host Gabe Ortis in Studio A.

