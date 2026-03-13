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Maryland lawmakers vote on restricting automatic charging of teenagers as adults

By Gabe Ortis,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 13, 2026 at 12:15 PM EDT
A corrections officer stands near a gate at the now-demolished Baltimore City Detention Center. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
Steve Ruark
/
AP
A corrections officer stands near a gate at the now-demolished Baltimore City Detention Center.

Today, WYPR news anchor and Midday guest host Gabe Ortis looks at the long-running debate over the treatment of young people in Maryland's criminal justice system that's continuing among State House lawmakers.

A week ago, the Maryland Senate passed new rules further limiting the number of offenses for which a juvenile could be tried in an adult court or housed in an adult jail.

To help us understand the issues at play here, we’re joined by Madeleine O’Neill, an independent investigative journalist who has covered this topic for the Baltimore Banner. She joins us on Zoom.

Then, Gabe talks with Dayvon Love, a long-time advocate for juvenile justice reform here in Maryland.

He is co-founder and director of public policy at Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle, a non-profit group that advocates for Black communities in Baltimore.

Dayvon was also a member of the Maryland Equitable justice Collaborative which — one year ago today — published its inaugural report, “Breaking the 71%: A Path Toward Racial Equity in the Criminal Legal System.

Dayvon Love also joins us over Zoom…

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Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayJuvenile JusticeBaltimore City Juvenile Justice CenterLeaders Of A Beautiful StruggleThe Baltimore Banner
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Gabe Ortis
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Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
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Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
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Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
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