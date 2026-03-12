2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

2026 Bach Marathon: A preview with conductor Doug Buchanan

By Tom Hall,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 12, 2026 at 12:43 PM EDT
Douglas Buchanan is the Choir Master and Organist at St David’s. He’ll be conducting the B Minor Mass as the final presentation at the Bach Marathon on Sunday.
For fity years, classical musicians from the Baltimore metro area have gathered for an afternoon at a church in Roland Park to play and sing the music of Johann Sebastian Bach. 

The 50th annual Bach Marathon is happening this Sunday from 1:00-6:00 at St. David’s Church on Roland Avenue.  You can come for all of it, or some of it.  And if you come for the final two hours of it, you’ll be treated to what is arguably Bach’s greatest hit, his Mass in B Minor.  

Douglas Buchanan is the Choir Master and Organist at St David’s.  He’ll be conducting the B Minor Mass on Sunday.  He joins us today in Studio A…

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
