2026 Bach Marathon: A preview with conductor Doug Buchanan

For fity years, classical musicians from the Baltimore metro area have gathered for an afternoon at a church in Roland Park to play and sing the music of Johann Sebastian Bach.

The 50th annual Bach Marathon is happening this Sunday from 1:00-6:00 at St. David’s Church on Roland Avenue. You can come for all of it, or some of it. And if you come for the final two hours of it, you’ll be treated to what is arguably Bach’s greatest hit, his Mass in B Minor.

Douglas Buchanan is the Choir Master and Organist at St David’s. He’ll be conducting the B Minor Mass on Sunday. He joins us today in Studio A…