In 'Police Against the Movement,' how '60s civil rights activists struggled to end police violence

Tom's next guest is an author and historian on the faculty of the University of Baltimore. Joshua Clark Davis has written a book that examines the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 60s through the lens of the movement’s fight against police violence. It’s called Police Against the Movement: The Sabotage of the Civil Rights Struggle and the Activists Who Fought Back.

The author joins Tom in Studio A…

Joshua Clark Davis will be speaking about his book on Wednesday, March 25th, at the University of Baltimore's Angelos Law Center, (12th floor) at 5:30pm. He’ll be in conversation with Ashely Wilson.