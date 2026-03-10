2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
In 'Police Against the Movement,' how '60s civil rights activists struggled to end police violence

By Tom Hall,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 10, 2026 at 12:42 PM EDT
Joshua Clark Davis is the author of three non-fiction books, and is a historian on the faculty of the University of Baltimore.
Book jacket courtesy Princeton University Press; Davis photo by Andrew Holter
Joshua Clark Davis is the author of three non-fiction books, and is a historian on the faculty of the University of Baltimore.

Tom's next guest is an author and historian on the faculty of the University of Baltimore. Joshua Clark Davis has written a book that examines the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 60s through the lens of the movement’s fight against police violence. It’s called Police Against the Movement: The Sabotage of the Civil Rights Struggle and the Activists Who Fought Back.

The author joins Tom in Studio A…

Joshua Clark Davis will be speaking about his book on Wednesday, March 25th, at the University of Baltimore's Angelos Law Center, (12th floor) at 5:30pm. He’ll be in conversation with Ashely Wilson.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR BooksAfrican American Historypolice brutalitycivil rights
