In Annapolis and Howard County, new efforts to limit ICE operations

President Donald Trump’s ongoing immigration crackdown — a sometimes violent ramp-up of federal enforcement operations in Chicago, Los Angeles and, most recently, in Minneapolis — has left fear, chaos and death in its wake.

Lawmakers in the Maryland General Assembly have responded with a series of bills that would set a number of restrictions on US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, operations in the state.

But what can states legally do when it comes to federal immigration enforcement?

photo by Wesley LaPointe for The Banner The nearly completed ICE field office and detention facility in Elkridge, Maryland. The site is now the subject of a lawsuit between the building's commercial owner and Howard County government, which has banned immigrant detention facilities in the county.

