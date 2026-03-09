2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
In Annapolis and Howard County, new efforts to limit ICE operations

By Erica Kane,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 9, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain a person, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
/
AP
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain a person, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md.

President Donald Trump’s ongoing immigration crackdown — a sometimes violent ramp-up of federal enforcement operations in Chicago, Los Angeles and, most recently, in Minneapolis — has left fear, chaos and death in its wake.

Lawmakers in the Maryland General Assembly have responded with a series of bills that would set a number of restrictions on US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, operations in the state.

But what can states legally do when it comes to federal immigration enforcement?

For more on that, WYPR's weekend news anchor and today's Midday guest host Erica Kane turns to Sarah Petrowich, WYPR's Maryland State House reporter.

Sarah joins Erica in Studio A.

Then, Erica speaks with Lillian Reed, a reporter with WYPR's news partner, The Baltimore Banner. Lillian has been reporting on plans for a new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Elkridge, in Howard County, Maryland.

The nearly completed ICE field office and detention facility in Elkridge, Maryland. The site is now the subject of a lawsuit between the building's commercial owner and Howard County government, which has banned immigrant detention facilities in the county.
photo by Wesley LaPointe for The Banner
The nearly completed ICE field office and detention facility in Elkridge, Maryland. The site is now the subject of a lawsuit between the building's commercial owner and Howard County government, which has banned immigrant detention facilities in the county.

According to Lillian's reporting, construction on the facility is nearly complete. But the site is also the subject of a lawsuit by the building's commercial owner against the Howard County government, which recently passed a law banning immigrant detention facilities in the county.

Lillian joins Erica on Zoom with more details.

