Midday at the Movies: We cast our votes for who'll grab the Oscars

The 98th Academy Awards presentations are just ten days away, and today on Midday at the Movies, we continue our beloved and utterly pointless tradition of picking Oscar winners.

A reminder: what we say today will surely be forgotten by tomorrow. The opinions expressed by our guests in no way represent the view of Baltimore Public Media or its subsidiaries.

There are, by the way, no subsidiaries of Baltimore Public Media, so even this disclaimer is pointless.

That said, we have with us today two of the greatest cinematic prognosticators in the long history of people guessing who will win at the Academy Awards:

Jed Dietz is the founder and former director of the Maryland Film Festival…

And — as if that’s not enough excitement for one day — Max Weiss is with us as well. She’s the editor in chief and pop culture critic at Baltimore Magazine...and she joins us on Zoom.

