Newswrap: The US/Israeli war on Iran widens, and the troubled history of US-Iranian relations

Midday guest host Jayne Miller starts the broadcast today with an update on what is now Day 3 of the joint attack on Iran by the United States and Israel.

In a video statement released on social media this weekend, President Trump said, “Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime."

The president predicted in an interview Sunday he expects the war to last four to five weeks.

The conflict seems to be expanding, with retaliatory strikes from Iran on US bases in the Gulf region and attacks by Israel on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

At least four U.S. service members have been killed in the fighting by Monday morning, according to the Pentagon. And the Iranian Red Crescent Society says 555 Iranians have lost their lives since the attacks began Saturday. That includes 165 children Iran says were killed in an air strike on a girls’ elementary school in southern Iran Saturday.

Jayne's first guest is Tom Bowman, NPR's Pentagon correspondent. He joins us from NPR studios in Washington, DC with an update on the massive US and Israeli military assault now underway against Iran's political, military and economic assets.

Then, for a discussion of how the US and Iran came to this war, Jayne turns to Ramtin Arablouei, an Iranian-born Marylander who hosts NPR's Throughline program, and who has written and reported extensively on the long, troubled history of U-S Iran relations.

