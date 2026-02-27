2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

'The City That Reads': The power of libraries & literacy in Baltimore

By Dr. Carla Hayden,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published February 27, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Erik McLean via Canva
With literacy rates, school reading scores and library memberships on the rise, there's reason to believe the old slogan that Baltimore is "the city that reads."

Midday's guest host today is Dr. Carla Hayden, the former Librarian of Congress and before that, the CEO of Baltimore’s Enoch Pratt Free Libraries for more than two decades.

It was in 1988 when then-Mayor Kurt Schmoke, in his inaugural address, dubbed Baltimore “The City That Reads.”

On today’s show, Dr. Hayden will be showing us how Baltimore really is "the city that reads."

As Black History Month comes to an end, she'll have conversations about books, libraries and Baltimore’s enduring connection to the written word.

Dr. Carla Hayden
photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress
Dr. Carla Hayden

Dr. Hayden's first guest today is Dr. Martha Jones. She’s an award-winning writer and historian, and a professor at the SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University, and she discusses some of the books that most powerfully illuminate the Black experience.

Then, as the Enoch Pratt Free Libraries report increasing demand, she talks with the current CEO of the Pratt Libraries, Chad Helton, in a conversation recorded yesterday at WYPR.

And some young writers are working to put Baltimore’s literary history on the map. Dr. Hayden talks with Whitney Birenbaum of Charm Lit Magazine, and Kameran Rogers, a senior at Baltimore City College High School, who take us on a tour of Baltimore's literary hot spots.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR BooksEnoch Pratt Free LibraryDr. Carla Haydenadult literacyBlack History
Stay Connected
Dr. Carla Hayden
Former Librarian of Congress, and former CEO of Baltimore's Enoch Pratt Library.
See stories by Dr. Carla Hayden
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak