'The City That Reads': The power of libraries & literacy in Baltimore

Midday's guest host today is Dr. Carla Hayden, the former Librarian of Congress and before that, the CEO of Baltimore’s Enoch Pratt Free Libraries for more than two decades.

It was in 1988 when then-Mayor Kurt Schmoke, in his inaugural address, dubbed Baltimore “The City That Reads.”

On today’s show, Dr. Hayden will be showing us how Baltimore really is "the city that reads."

As Black History Month comes to an end, she'll have conversations about books, libraries and Baltimore’s enduring connection to the written word.

photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden

Dr. Hayden's first guest today is Dr. Martha Jones. She’s an award-winning writer and historian, and a professor at the SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University, and she discusses some of the books that most powerfully illuminate the Black experience.

Then, as the Enoch Pratt Free Libraries report increasing demand, she talks with the current CEO of the Pratt Libraries, Chad Helton, in a conversation recorded yesterday at WYPR.

And some young writers are working to put Baltimore’s literary history on the map. Dr. Hayden talks with Whitney Birenbaum of Charm Lit Magazine, and Kameran Rogers, a senior at Baltimore City College High School, who take us on a tour of Baltimore's literary hot spots.