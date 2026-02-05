2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Mayor Scott on MONSE, the 2025 CitiStat Report, winter cleanup

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published February 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, a Democrat, was inaugurated 667 days ago, on December 8, 2020. (official photo)
courtesy The Mayor's Office
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, a Democrat, was inaugurated on December 8, 2020. (official 2022 photo)

It’s Midday with the Mayor, our monthly live conversation with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott.

MONSE, the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement is at the center of two disputes, one between the city and the Inspector General, and the other with the State’s Attorneys office.

Tom will ask the mayor about those disputes and where things stand, among other issues in Baltimore.
Mayor Scott joins us on Zoom from City Hall…

Have a question or comment for the mayor?
Call us at 410.662.8780, or
email us at [email protected].

