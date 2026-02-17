Maryland's Sen. Chris Van Hollen has been an outspoken critic of Trump's immigration policies. He's got more to say.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen serves on some of the most important committees in the U.S. Senate, including the Appropriations, Foreign Affairs, Banking and Budget Committees.

Maryland's senior senator has been at the forefront of efforts to challenge the Trump administration’s immigration policies, advocating for Kilmar Abrego Garcia after he was wrongfully deported to a violent prison in El Salvador about a year ago. He also worked to hold ICE and the Department of Homeland Security accountable for its aggressive and deadly deportation actions.

Van Hollen joins Midday to discuss what's next in the immigration policy fight, plus: the status of the release of the Epstein files, US policy towards Iran, the administration’s attacks on consumer protections, curbing health insurance costs, a new federal workers caucus in Congress and a bill to ban Presidents from naming buildings after themselves.

