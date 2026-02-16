2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

The founders of the Stoop Storytelling series look back on 20 years on stage

Published February 16, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Courtesy Stoop Storytelling.

The Stoop Storytelling series has stood the tests of time.

20 years ago, cofounders Laura Wexler and Jessica Henkin began the program, which puts authentic human stories onstage.

The stories of everyday people featured in the program are sometimes funny, sometimes heartbreaking but always deeply authentic.

Wexler and Henkin join Midday to look back on the series, their favorite moments and talk about what comes next.

More information on Stoop Storytelling and upcoming events can be found on heir website.

