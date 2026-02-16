2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Kate Crane's true-crime memoir seeks answers to her father's mysterious 1987 disappearance

By Erica Kane,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published February 16, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Kate Crane is a journalist whose new book examines her Baltimore businessman father's mysterious 1987 disappearance and suspected murder — a still-unsolved case dramatized by David Simon in his HBO series "Homicide," and ""The Wire."
Kate Crane photo by Carolyn Fong; book jacket courtesy Harper Collins Publishers
Kate Crane is a journalist whose new book examines her Baltimore businessman father's mysterious 1987 disappearance and suspected murder — a still-unsolved case dramatized by David Simon in his HBO series "Homicide" and "The Wire."

1987 was a year of change for Baltimore. It was the year Baltimore voters elected a Black mayor for the first time: Kurt Schmoke. It was a year of big developments in Baltimore's downtown renewal. Headlines described the continued boom of the Inner Harbor. The Gallery at Harborplace opened on September 2nd.

Eight days later, largely unnoticed in local headlines, life changed forever for Kate Crane, a 12-year-old girl living in the Perry Hall neighborhood, just outside city limits.

Kate’s father, Eddy Crane, who owned a Baltimore trucking company, called as usual on the evening of September 10, 1987, to say he was on his way home from work. He never arrived.

In her new book, Kate writes about the volatile decades following her dad's mysterious disappearance, and her eventual return to Baltimore to search for clues to her father’s fate.

Her book, to be published in April, is called “What Ever Happened to Eddy Crane?”

Kate Crane, now a journalist living in New York City, joins Midday guest host Erica Kane via Zoom to talk about her new memoir.

Erica Kane
Erica Kane is a weekend news host on WYPR.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
