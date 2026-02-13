Looking for love: For young and old, new trends in the dating scene

On today’s show, Midday guest host Leslie Gray Streeter, a columnist with the Baltimore Banner, presents a series of conversations about modern romance, and the changing ways we all try to find love and connection.

Valentine’s Day is (almost) here – a day of romance for some and sadness for others.

Most love stories now begin with a swipe on a dating app. But Leah Ross, a matchmaker and director of the Maryland Singles Social Club, makes the case for putting the phones down and returning to in-person connections.

And dating and life coach Sarah Curnole tells us how she advises singles over 35 to reconnect with themselves after difficult breakups.

Then, Dr. Jui Ramaprasad, an associate professor at the University of Maryland business school, describes her research into how dating apps shape not just how we meet, but how we see ourselves, and what we think we want in a partner.

Leslie also chats with WTMD host Izzi Bavis and ATC producer Jordan-Marie Smith, two young women with their own ideas about today's dating scene.

Then, conversations about dating-while-gray: Leslie speaks with Leyla Krikor, a 50-something Burtonsville single, and Iris Krasnow, a best-selling author and journalist. The two women share what it’s like to start over after divorce or loss, to navigate apps designed for younger users, and to rethink intimacy and partnership later in life.

What are your thoughts about today's dating scene?

Join the conversation!

Email us at [email protected], or

Call us at 410.662.8780