The Washington Conservatory: A musical treasure for 40 years

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published February 12, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Since 1984, the Washington Conservatory of Music — one of 15 nationally-accredited community and pre-collegiate arts institutions in the U.S. — has served students of all ages and levels in the Greater Washington D.C. area with an outstanding faculty of highly credentialed educators and professional musicians.
photo courtesy Washington Conservatory of Music
It's Midday on the Arts.

We begin today's program with a conversation about a musical treasure that’s headquartered in Glen Echo, in Maryland's Montgomery County.

The Washington Conservatory of Music has been offering lessons and performance opportunities to kids and adults for 40 years.

Tom's guests are Andrew Lee, the executive director of the Washington Conservatory…
and Daniel Heifetz, an internationally acclaimed concert violinist and the founder of the Heifetz International Music Institute, who is serving as an artistic advisor to the Conservatory…

Andrew and Daniel join us on Zoom from Washington DC

