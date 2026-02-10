2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Defending U.S. election integrity against an onslaught of disinformation

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published February 10, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
People cast their ballot during Election Day 2024 at John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring Md, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
/
AP
People cast their ballot during Election Day 2024 at John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring Md, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

And now, a conversation about election integrity.

Last week, President Trump said that Republicans should push to “nationalize” elections in certain places that he claims are corrupt. He repeated a number of false claims in an interview that aired before the Super Bowl.

Republicans have proposed a bill called the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, or (SAVE) Act, which would require people to provide proof of citizenship when they register to vote.
The bill, sponsored by Texas Republican Congressman Chip Roy, is animated by the claim that non-citizens are voting in huge numbers.

Sean Morales-Doyle is director of the Voting Rights and Elections Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law
photo credit: Brennan Center for Justice/NYU Law
/
Brennan Center for Justice
Sean Morales-Doyle is director of the Voting Rights and Elections Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law

This claim, often repeated by the President, has on multiple occasions been proven to be complete nonsense.

But that’s where we are, with 266 days to go before the November elections.

How will Mr. Trump’s continuing efforts to cast doubt on the integrity of our elections and legislative efforts to make voting harder, and less convenient, affect the upcoming elections, and elections moving forward?

Tom's guest is Sean Morales-Doyle. He’s the director of the Voting Rights and Elections Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law

Sean Morales-Doyle joins us on Zoom until the top of the hour.
Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
