City Council Pres. Zeke Cohen: ICE bill, MONSE feud, transit funding

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published February 10, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Zeke Cohen is a former City Schools teacher who was elected Baltimore City Council President in 2024. Before becoming Council President, he served as Councilman for the 1st District from 2016-2024.
photo courtesy Baltimore City Council
Zeke Cohen is a former City Schools teacher who was elected Baltimore City Council President in 2024. Before becoming Council President, he served as Councilman for the 1st District from 2016-2024.

Midday host Tom Hall's first guest today is Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen, who joins us each month for a live conversation about key issues before the Council.

Cohen, a former City Schools teacher, has served as the Council President since his election in 2024, following two terms as councilman for the 1st District.

MONSE is at the center of a couple of disputes involving the Office of the Inspector General and the Baltimore State’s Attorney. Tom spoke with Mayor Brandon Scott about it last week. We’ll get the Council President’s take today.

The Council President was in Annapolis last week advocating for better public transit.

The Board of Estimates approved a few big-ticket items that have raised an eyebrow or two.

The Council is considering legislation to prevent local law enforcement agencies from cooperating with ICE.

And will the Department of Public Works close everybody’s favorite dump?

Council President Zeke Cohen joins me today in Studio A…
You can join the conversation as well.
Email us at [email protected] or
Call us at 410.662.8780

