City Council Pres. Zeke Cohen: ICE bill, MONSE feud, transit funding

Midday host Tom Hall's first guest today is Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen, who joins us each month for a live conversation about key issues before the Council.

Cohen, a former City Schools teacher, has served as the Council President since his election in 2024, following two terms as councilman for the 1st District.

MONSE is at the center of a couple of disputes involving the Office of the Inspector General and the Baltimore State’s Attorney. Tom spoke with Mayor Brandon Scott about it last week. We’ll get the Council President’s take today.

The Council President was in Annapolis last week advocating for better public transit.

The Board of Estimates approved a few big-ticket items that have raised an eyebrow or two.

The Council is considering legislation to prevent local law enforcement agencies from cooperating with ICE.

And will the Department of Public Works close everybody’s favorite dump?

Council President Zeke Cohen joins me today in Studio A…

You can join the conversation as well.

Email us at [email protected] or

Call us at 410.662.8780