Midday

Annapolis Update: The race for governor; a bill to cut energy costs

By Gabe Ortis,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published February 9, 2026 at 12:23 PM EST
MattBush_Annapolis
Matt Bush
Gov. Wes Moore formally signing SB686 and HB1 (The Child Victims Act) into law at the State House in Annapolis, Maryland, in April, 2023

Midday guest host Gabe Ortis turns his attention now to Annapolis, where WYPR's State House reporter Sarah Petrowich has been busy covering the ongoing General Assembly session, where the House of Delegates recently passed HB0001, a bill designed to cut Marylanders' home energy costs. A Senate version, SB0002, is pending.

Sarah is also been keeping an eye on Maryland’s nascent gubernatorial race. Democratic Gov. Wes Moore announced last year that he's running for re-election to a second term. Now, several Republican candidates are stepping forward to challenge Moore in the gubernatorial race.

Sarah Petrowich joins Gabe in Studio A with the latest as this election year begins.

