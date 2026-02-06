2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Baltimore's bus-rail system: Why it's getting low marks from transit activists, students and workers

By Erica Kane,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published February 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
The Central Maryland Transportation Alliance says a lack of repair upkeep on buses and train cars, bus reliability and bus frequency are major factors in giving Baltimore region a D+ grade for transit.
Photo: Brian O’Doherty
Today on Midday, guest host Erica Kane puts the spotlight on transportation.

Ideally, a transportation system gets us where we need to go. But in Baltimore...for those without a car...transit can be a headache.

The Greater Baltimore region recently received a “D” grade on a non-profit activist group's public transit report card.

While slight improvements were noted in reliability, other areas faltered including the time spent commuting and air pollution.

We’ll hear from long-time Maryland transit advocate Brian O’Malley. His Central Maryland Transportation Alliance is the group that issued the near-failing grade.

And we'll hear from education activist Kwame Wyatt of the Fund for Educational Excellence and two Baltimore high school students who are working with their peers to advocate for better city bus service to and from public schools.

Do you have some experience with the Baltimore transit system you want to share?
You can join the conversation.
Email us at [email protected]g or
Call us at 410.662.8780

Midday
Erica Kane
Erica Kane is a weekend news host on WYPR.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
