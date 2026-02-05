Movies: Sundance, a New/Next Film Fest database, October preps

It's Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking.

Today, Tom is joined in Studio A by Jed Dietz, the founder and former director of the Maryland Film Festival, who's just back from last week's Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Jed spotlights some new feature films and documentaries he saw, including When a Witness Recants, the compelling new doc from director Dawn Porter (and executive producers Sarah Rodriguez and Ta-Nehisi Coates) about a wrongful 1983 murder conviction of three teenage boys in Baltimore, who spent 36 years in prison before being exonerated and awarded $48 million.

Also joining us is Eric Hatch, the co-founder of and director of programming for the New/Next Film Festival, a production of Baltimore Public Media. Eric is busy screening the hundreds of new submissions coming in for the next New/Next Film Festival at the Charles Theater October 1-4, 2026. Eric is also excited about the expanding New/Next Home Viewing Archive, a unique database that contains information about all the films that have been screened at the New/Next festivals, and how to stream them at home.

The Oscar nominations were announced late last month. The 98th Academy Award ceremonies are scheduled for March 15th in Los Angeles.

How many of those Oscar-nominated films have you seen? Seen any other great flicks you want people to know about?

