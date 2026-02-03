Healthwatch with Dr. Leana Wen: RFK Jr.'s anti-vaccine plan; tips on aspirin, alcohol; staying safe on frigid days

Dr. Leana Wen joins Tom for Midday Healthwatch, where they discuss issues affecting the health and well-being of Charm City residents.

Today, Dr. Wen will discuss the American Academy of Pediatrics rebuke of federal vaccine recommendations, which cut back on childhood immunizations. AAP, which represents 67,000 pediatricians, issued guidance mirroring recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Plus, tips on safe aspirin dosing, moderating alcohol consumption, and protecting your health during this bitterly cold weather.

Dr. Wen is a former health commissioner of Baltimore. She’s a columnist on health matters for the Washington Post, a medical expert at CNN, and a scholar at George Washington University and the Brookings Institution.

Dr. Wen joins us on Zoom.